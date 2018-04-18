School evacuated after student discharges pepper spray

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A Warren Township school had to be evacuated after a student discharged a pepper spray container.

Fire and police crews were called out to Stony Brook Intermediate Academy around 1:45 Wednesday after a student discharged a pepper spray container inside the school, affecting several students and teachers.

No serious injuries were reported, but the school was evacuated for a brief time while the incident was investigated.

Police have identified the student responsible but have not taken any action at this time.