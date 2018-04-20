INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - It is expected that some 2,500 schools will hold walk-outs on Friday. April 20 marks the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting that killed 12 students and one teacher.

This is the second walk-out to happen since the Parkland, Florida school shooting that left 17 students dead on Valentine's Day.

School walk-outs planned for Friday

Longfellow Medical STEM Middle School is scheduled to hold a school walk-out at 10 a.m. for 13 minutes to represent the lives lost in the Columbine shooting.

School officials said during that time the students will split into groups and read essays they have written.

Four schools in Columbus and a school in New Castle are also set to hold a walk-out.

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation released a statement ahead of the walk-out:



"This Friday, April 20, 2018, is the 19th anniversary of the school shootings in Columbine, CO. In order to recognize this anniversary, as well as acknowledge the recent school tragedy in Parkland, FL on February 14 of this year, students in some of our schools have organized various events that will commence at 10:00 a.m. These events have been planned in conjunction with school officials and are not organized around a political stance."

Columbus North High School also released the following statement on behalf of the students: