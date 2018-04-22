Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old Lafayette man

Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Paul Howard Skees, a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jacket, T-shirt, and black sweatpants. (Provided Photo/ISP)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) -- Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 82-year-old man who is believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance.

Police describe Paul Howard Skees as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Lafayette wearing a jacket, T-shirt and black sweatpants.

Skees was driving a red 2010 Ford F150 with an Indiana truck plate reading TK618MHP.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Skees, contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department at 765-423-9321 or dial 911.