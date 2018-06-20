Suicide prevention: Detecting the warning signs Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Suicide prevention interview on Midday on June 20, 2018. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Suicide has been in the headlines recently after Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade took their own lives.

Although those cases are isolated from one another - separated by time and distance - both deaths had one thing in common: no one saw them coming.

Dr. Matthias Beier of the Counseling Center at Christian Theological Seminary stopped by Midday Wednesday.

He discussed the importance of mental health and what signs to look out in order to tell if someone may be considering taking their own life.

For more on this important topic, click on the video.