Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: June 22-24

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Here are a few things going on around town this weekend.

1. Festivals along the Canal

This time of the year, there are festivals ongoing just about every day and the southern end of the canal will be buzzing with two big ones this weekend, the first of the summer season. The 26th Annual Indian Market & Festival will take place both Saturday and Sunday on the Eiteljorg grounds. The festival and market will feature traditional and contemporary art including jewelry, pottery, sculpture, paintings, dance, musical performances and more. Tickets are $13 in advance with free admission for Eiteljorg members.

Also happening right next door this Sunday at the Indiana State Museum is 11th Annual Asian Fest from noon to 5 p.m. This is AAAI’s signature event to celebrate the Asian heritage and the many dimensions of Asian culture. Burma takes the center stage this year as the featured country with special exhibits and displays. Admission is free! More info and a full schedule can be found here.

2. Charity Runs/Walks

If you’re looking for exercise this weekend, there are two walks/runs that will help you to both burn a few calories and help a good cause. The 22nd Annual Sickle Cell 5K Walk/Run is this Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. at Riverside Park. Register early online for a discount or pay $35 on race day.

The 2018 Indianapolis Kidney Walk also takes place this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. starting at the State Museum Lawn at White River State Park. Register in advance, online.

3. N.I.T.E. Ride

If you’d rather get exercise on two-wheels rather than your own two feet, here’s a great event happening this Saturday NITE. The N.I.T.E. Ride starts at 11:00 p.m. from City Market and takes you on a tour of downtown Indianapolis including The Indianapolis Children's Museum, Butler University, Hinkle Fieldhouse, The Indianapolis Museum of Art, IUPUI and Monument Circle. Total route length is between 17 and 20 miles. Registration is $35 per rider.

4. Fall Creek Block Party

The Fall Creek Business Collective is hosting their 2nd Annual Block Party (22nd and Talbott) this Friday between 5-9 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will feature live music, the Catch the Stars Foundation kid zone, and amazing food and drinks from MashCraft, Goose the Market, Artie's on Central, Shoefly Pub, Tea's Me Cafe, and Central State Brewing. You will also get to talk to the local business folks in your neighborhood such as City Yoga, Renew Dental Arts, Fall Creek Homeowners Association, King Park Development, Fall Creek Foundation, and Fundamentals Med Spa. Meet and spend time with friends, neighbors and family while checking out all of the cool offerings in your corner of the world.

5. 2nd Annual Stop the Violence Kickball Tournament

This is the second year for the Stop the Violence Kickball Tournament at Riverside Park. While this event is free to watch (with food, games and much more), if you want to play, registration costs just $10. All proceeds will help to send a young community member to Purdue University. Games start at 10 a.m. Sunday.



6. Weekly Music Round-Up

The first weekend of summer 2018 will be a big one in the music world. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will return to the Conner Prairie stage this Friday and Saturday with high-voltage, feel-good energy. The band is known for its unique blend of jazz, swing, Dixieland and big band that gets the whole family up and dancing. Tickets are $13-31 depending on what day you attend.

The Hi-Fi will host !!! (chk chk chk) and BYBYE this Friday with doors set to open at 8 p.m. The event is 21+ and tickets will run you just $16.

If you’re looking for a kid-friendly concert experience, check out Kidz Bop LIVE at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park this Saturday. Tickets start at $20-25.

The FIVE FIVE Tour will roll into the Old National Centre this Sunday featuring Pouya with Wifisfuneral and Shakewell. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are currently starting at just $11.

The biggest shows this weekend will be just outside of the 465 loop at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville. Expect big crowds three days in a row, beginning with Imagine Dragons with Grace Vanderwall (Friday), The Outlaw Music Festival: featuring Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, The Head and the Heart, Old Crow Medicine Show and JD McPherson (Saturday) and Steely Dan with The Doobie Brothers (Sunday).

7 . Christ the King Parish Festival

Christ the King Parish (5884 N. Crittenden Ave.) will host their Summer Social this Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight. The event features live music, a 5k race, 50/50 raffle, food booths, kids’ zone and craft beer. It’s just $1 to get through the gate. For more info, click here.

8. Día de la Familia Fest

Rounding out the #IndyTop8 list this weekend is this, the free Día de la Familia Fest, "Family Day Fest" for those not up to speed on their Spanish. The festival will feature a wide variety of foods, desserts, snacks and music from Latin countries like: Mexico, Honduras, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and more. There will also be a children's area with fun activities for the kiddos, a free stage with national recording artists performing throughout the day and a beer garden. The event runs between noon and 11 p.m. at Military Park.