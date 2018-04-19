United Way celebrates 100 years in central Indiana with hour of impact

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The United Way of Central Indiana is asking people to spend one hour of their day Thursday doing something kind for someone or making a positive impact on their community.

It's part of their Hour of Impact & Handraisers for 100 service day to culminate the celebration of United Way's 100th anniversary in central Indiana, which is this weekend.

More than 100 businesses in central Indiana will be doing service acts Thursday.

For example, dozens of volunteers spent Thursday morning packing 30,000 school supplies to go to 3,000 teachers.

If you participate, the United Way of Central Indiana would like you to share on social media using #UWCI100.