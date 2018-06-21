Alleged serial killer served lover's remains at BBQ

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. BANGKOK, THAILAND - 2018/05/04: Pork satay roasting on a streetside grill in Bangkok. (Photo by Yvan Cohen/LightRocket via Getty Images)

DETROIT (KRON) -- A new television documentary on Investigation Discovery is shedding some light on what may have happened to a Michigan man in 2014.

According to WJBK-TV, authorities allege that Kelly Cochran and her husband chopped up and killed her former lover, Chris Regan, then served his remains at a neighborhood barbecue in 2014.

Investigation Discovery said in a statement that neighbors said they believed they were served human remains, possibly Regan's, at a barbecue, according to WJBK.

One friend who was interviewed in the documentary also described eating a strange-tasting burger without realizing at the time it could have been human.

Authorities say Cochran later injected her husband with a lethal dose of heroin in February 2016.

Cochran later told authorities that she killed her husband two years later because he took "the only good thing" in her life (Regan).

Cochran's family told authorities she may have killed as many as nine people and buried their bodies in various spots across the Midwest, according to WJBK.

