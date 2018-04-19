VP Pence to visit Carmel next week

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Vice President Mike Pence arrives April 18, 2018, with his wife, Karen, for a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Vice President Mike Pence arrives April 18, 2018, with his wife, Karen, for a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) -- The location has been announced for a visit by Vice President Mike Pence.

The former Indiana governor will speak at 10:30 a.m. April 26 at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel during an event organized by America First Policies. It's a nonprofit organized in 2017 to promote the policy agenda of the Donald Trump presidential campaign.

Pence will speak about the impact of tax cuts and the jobs act on the nation and the state, organizers said.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. Tickets for the free event are available online on a first-come, first-served basis.

Previously, the vice president's visit had been announced as coming to Indianapolis, but no location had been disclosed.