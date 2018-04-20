Someone set a donut trap for Texas police officers and hilarity ensued

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Source: Texarkana Police Department)

TEXARKANA, TX (WATE) - Someone in a Texarkana, Texas had a little bit of fun with the local police department.

Texarkana police posted a photo to Facebook on Friday of a dozen donuts hanging from a tree on a string. According to the post, the donuts were hung where officers sometimes park to look for speeders.

And the department played along.

"If it is a trap, it might have almost worked," wrote police on Facebook. "We had to muster all our willpower but somehow managed to avoid the temptation."

Police went on to thank whoever left the donuts for them.

"We didn't eat the donuts but are really enjoying the smile that it put on our faces," they wrote.

As of early Friday afternoon, the photo had been shared nearly 1,000 times and users were having praising the department.

"Thank you for what you do for us every day, with or without donuts," wrote one woman.

"Now isn’t this what life should be about... a funny, harmless joke and a good sense of humor on your part. I love it! Thanks for sharing," wrote another.

"They forgot the coffee, so it’s a 50/50 shot," wrote another person.

Texarkana, a town of 37,000 people, is located on the Texas-Arkansas border.