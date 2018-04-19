Colts pass rusher Dwight Freeney to retire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Dwight Freeney (Associated Press)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) - Longtime Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Dwight Freeney announced Thursday plans to retire.

Freeney is expected to sign a contract with the Indianapolis Colts and then immediately retire, 16 years to the day after Indianapolis drafted him No. 11 out of Syracuse in 2002.

Freeney played 16 seasons in the NFL, the first 11 with the Colts. Over his career, he amassed more than 125 sacks, tied for 17th most in NFL history, and was named to seven Pro Bowls.