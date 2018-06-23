Former Butler star Kelan Martin signs with Utah Jazz

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Butler forward Kelan Martin brings the ball up court during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament against Arkansas, Friday, March 16, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Butler forward Kelan Martin brings the ball up court during the first half of a first round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament against Arkansas, Friday, March 16, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Kelan Martin has joined the Utah Jazz on a summer league contract, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford reports.

Martin signed on Friday, according to a source.

The unanimous All-Big East selection from last season finished his collegiate career second on the Bulldogs' all-time scoring list.

He led Butler last season with 21.2 points per game.

Charlie Clifford caught up with Martin in February as he prepared for his final home game as a Bulldog and for a place in the record books at Butler: "Being high on the scoring list is a blessing. I never knew that I could get to this point. It has just been all of the work I've put in the past three or four years. It is a blessing because if I didn't put in that work, there is no way I would be here."