Former Butler star Kelan Martin signs with Utah Jazz
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Kelan Martin has joined the Utah Jazz on a summer league contract, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford reports.
Martin signed on Friday, according to a source.
The unanimous All-Big East selection from last season finished his collegiate career second on the Bulldogs' all-time scoring list.
He led Butler last season with 21.2 points per game.
Charlie Clifford caught up with Martin in February as he prepared for his final home game as a Bulldog and for a place in the record books at Butler: "Being high on the scoring list is a blessing. I never knew that I could get to this point. It has just been all of the work I've put in the past three or four years. It is a blessing because if I didn't put in that work, there is no way I would be here."