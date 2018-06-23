Sports

Former Butler star Kelan Martin signs with Utah Jazz

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 08:25 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 08:32 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Kelan Martin has joined the Utah Jazz on a summer league contract, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford reports.

Martin signed on Friday, according to a source.

The unanimous All-Big East selection from last season finished his collegiate career second on the Bulldogs' all-time scoring list.

He led Butler last season with 21.2 points per game. 

Charlie Clifford caught up with Martin in February as he prepared for his final home game as a Bulldog and for a place in the record books at Butler: "Being high on the scoring list is a blessing. I never knew that I could get to this point. It has just been all of the work I've put in the past three or four years. It is a blessing because if I didn't put in that work, there is no way I would be here."

