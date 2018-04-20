Keith Busse to auction collection of Indy 500 pace cars

Related story Pace car of 102nd Indy 500

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne businessman Keith Busse, the co-founder of Steel Dynamics Inc. and a car enthusiast, has announced plans to auction off his collection of 16 Indianapolis 500 pace cars.

The pristine lot of Chevrolet Corvettes are currently on display in his private museum on his Eggeman Road property.

Mecum Auctions will offer Busse's 'Vettes during its Indy 2018 auction, set for May 15-20 in Indianapolis at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

According to Mecum, Busse's collection features "at least one representative example from every year that a Corvette paced the Indianapolis 500 dating back to the first time in 1978. What makes this collection so assuredly singular in its existence are Busse’s 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017 examples, as the pace car editions from those four years were never offered for sale to the public."

Proceeds from the Busse pace car auction will benefit Busse's own charity, the Keith Busse Automotive and Classic Art Foundation, which helps to financially support higher education institutions and charitable organizations in northeast Indiana.

WEB EXCLUSIVE - Keith Busse tells NewsChannel 15' Chris Darby a story about driving one of his cars at the Brickyard, hitting 176 m.p.h.

Fort Wayne businessman Keith Busse will auction off his collection of Indianapolis 500 pace cars in May 2018. Proceeds from the auction will go to support Busse's foundation, the Keith Busse Automotive And Classic Art Foundation.