Official pace car of 102nd Indianapolis 500 unveiled

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) - The 102nd Indianapolis 500 is now just a few weeks away.

However, prior to the big race there are a number of ceremonial events that take place.

One of those is the unveiling of the official pace car. On Thursday, race fans got their first look at the official pace car of the 102nd Indianapolis 500: a 2019 Corvette ZR1.

According to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, this marks the 15th time a Corvette has been the official pace car for the legendary race.

The 102 running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing is Sunday, May 27.