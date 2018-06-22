Indiana Pacers

5 things to know about Pacers draft pick Aaron Holiday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Meet Aaron Holiday, the first-round pick of the Indiana Pacers in the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Here are five things to know about him:

  • Holiday led the PAC 12 in scoring during the 2017-18 season. He was the first Bruin to do so since Reggie Miller 32 years prior. 
  • He received First Team All Pac 12 honors along with All-Defensive Team status for the conference. 
  • Holiday's two older brothers, Jrue and Justin, play in the NBA. Jrue plays guard for the New Orleans Pelicans while Justin also plays guard as a member of the Chicago Bulls. 
  • He measured in at 5-feet-11-3/4 at the combine, the second shortest player in attendance. His wingspan, on the other hand, covers 6 feet 7 inches. 
  • Holiday left UCLA as the 25th all-time scoring, notching 1,443 points in his career. 
