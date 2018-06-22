5 things to know about Pacers draft pick Aaron Holiday Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Indiana Pacers President Kevin Pritchard (left) and NBA Draft pick Aaron Holiday hold his new jersey June 22, 2018, during a media event at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Meghan McKeown) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Meet Aaron Holiday, the first-round pick of the Indiana Pacers in the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Here are five things to know about him: