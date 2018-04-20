Cowboys eye Lombardi Trophy with Dak Prescott

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) - A great quarterback is one element that gives a team a good shot at the Lombardi Trophy. The Cowboys have found that element with Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys took Prescott in the 4th round of the 2016 draft, and he's been a promising producer ever since.

In 2017, he earned a QB rating of 86.6 with 22 TDs, 13 INTs, over 3,000 yards, and a 62.9 percent completion rate.

This year, the Cowboys hope to find more diamonds in the rough during the 2018 draft, when they will have 7 picks in rounds 4-7.