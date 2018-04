DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) - Over the first half of the 2017 season, Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton was better known for ghis foodie first name than for his exploits on the football field.

But he came on strong in the second half of the season,recording 3 sacks and 15 tackles.

The Cowboys will need their athletic DE to have another strong showing this season if theyare to compete with the best in the NFL.