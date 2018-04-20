Entering his 15th season, Jason Witten continues his steady ways

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) - Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten owns a number of franchise records.

But he's poised to break the most coveted one - most seasons played in a career.

He's currently tied at 15 with Ed "Too Tal" Jones, Mark Tuinei and Bill Bates.

The Cowboys drafted Witten out of Tennessee in 2003 in the 4th round. Since then, he's only missed 1 game.

He's also been "Mr. Dependable" for the franchise, producing reliably for them every season.

Over his career, he's caught 1,152 passes for 12,448 yards, averaging 10.8 yards a catch. His longest catch has been for 69 yards, and he's made 68 TDs for the team so far.