11th Annual Best of Fest showings from the Heartland Film Festival

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – Heartland Film Festival will show the fan picked films for the 11th Annual Best of Fest.

The four films picked include “The Whale,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Rally Caps,” and “Butterfly in the Sky.”

“If you didn’t get a chance to go to the Heartland International Film Festival in October, now’s your chance to see a selection of fan favorite films on the big screen here at the Historic Artcraft Theatre in Franklin,” said Jessica Chapman, the director of marketing for the festival.

Show times include:

Friday, March 3rd:

“The Whale”

Friday, March 3 | 7:30 PM

Nominated for 3 Oscars

Indianapolis native Brendan Fraser is nominated for Best Actor

Darren Aronofsky’s latest film played to a sold-out crowd for Closing Night at the Heartland Film Festival.

“The Whale” is the story of a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.

Saturday, March 4th:

“Rally Caps”

Saturday, March 4 | 2:30 PM

Narrative Audience Choice Award Winner at the Heartland Film Festival

Hundreds of attendees came out for the World Premiere of “Rally Caps” in October.

A young baseball player whose dreams of pitching in a Little League travel team are derailed by a devastating injury. With the help of his teammates, he’s able to return to the field.

Presented with captions on the screen

“Butterfly in the Sky”

Saturday, March 4 | 5 PM

Winner of Richard D. Propes Social Impact Award and Documentary Audience Choice Award Winner at the Heartland Film Festival

This blast-from-the-past documentary tells the story of the beloved PBS children’s series “Reading Rainbow,” its iconic host LeVar Burton, and the challenges its creators faced in cultivating a love of reading through television.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Saturday, March 4 | 7:30 PM

Nominated for 11 Oscars, including Best Pictures

Film with most Oscar nominations

IU Alum Ryan Lot of Son Lux is nominated for Best Score and Best Song

Get ready for an adventure of a lifetime as an unlikely hero must challenge her newfound power to fight bizarre dangers when an interdimensional rupture unravels reality.

Tickets can be purchased here.