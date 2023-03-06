2 newborns surrendered at Indiana baby boxes in 2 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two healthy babies were surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Indiana in two days last week.

The first newborn was left at the Cleveland Township Baby Box in Elkhart. Less than 48 hours later, an infant was surrendered to the baby box at Wayne Township Fire Station 82 on Indy’s west side.

“To the two parents that surrendered their newborns, thank you. Thank you for keeping your child safe and thank you for doing what you felt was best for your child,” Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said in a video on social media Sunday.

There are 96 Safe Haven Baby Box locations across Indiana and 136 baby boxes nationwide.

“We are happy to report that our Safe Haven Box received a surrendered child last week. The system worked smoothly for the mother, the child, and the first responders that received the newborn.

Seeing this valuable program work as designed, we encourage anyone in crisis to utilize

this safe and legal service,” Captain Eric Banister, Wayne Twp Fire public information officer, said in a statement.

Safe Haven baby boxes are temperature-controlled devices that, under Indiana state law, legally permit a mother to safely, securely, and anonymously surrender their newborn.

A baby box is installed in the exterior wall of a fire station or hospital and has an exterior door that automatically locks once a newborn is placed inside it. An alarm sounds once the baby is inside the box and an interior door allows a medical staff member to remove the newborn.

Kentucky and Florida have each had one newborn surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box so far this year. Last year, eight newborns were surrendered via baby box.

Visit the Safe Haven Baby Boxes website to learn more.