5 rescued from east side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters say five people were rescued from an apartment fire early Saturday morning on the city’s east side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says it happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Indy Town Apartments near East 21st Street and Arlington Avenue.

Firefighters say two people had to jump from the third story of the building before crews arrived, and six people have slight injuries.

The fire on the first floor of the apartment was under control in 15 minutes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire department says no firefighters were injured.

Firefighters rescued at least 5 utilizing ground ladders and assisted several others out of the building on foot at 6050 E 21st St. The fire in the first floor apartment was marked under control in 15 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No firefighter injured. pic.twitter.com/xY4EcdWdpV — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) March 4, 2023