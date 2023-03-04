5 rescued from east side apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters say five people were rescued from an apartment fire early Saturday morning on the city’s east side.
The Indianapolis Fire Department says it happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Indy Town Apartments near East 21st Street and Arlington Avenue.
Firefighters say two people had to jump from the third story of the building before crews arrived, and six people have slight injuries.
The fire on the first floor of the apartment was under control in 15 minutes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The fire department says no firefighters were injured.