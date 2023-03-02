Active end to the week

A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 40s. We’ll see another mild day with highs in the mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Our next system will arrive late tonight with widespread rain. Lows will bottom out in the lower 40s.

We’ll wake up to widespread showers Friday with pockets of steady and heavy rain. Winds will pick up through the day with winds cranking up to 40-50 mph! There is a marginal risk of severe weather in southern parts of the state. Highs will warm to the lower 50s. Showers and storms will move out late in the evening with a transition to the snow in northern Indiana! There is a Winter Storm Watch for northern Indiana with 4″-7″ of snow by early Saturday. We could see 1″-2″ of rain with minor flooding a concern through the day.

This weekend starts off dry and cool with highs in the lower 50s Saturday afternoon. Mid 50s Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Next chance for rain arrives Monday with highs in the mid 60s. We’ll remain mild through the first through days of the week with highs cooling to the mid 40s through Thursday.