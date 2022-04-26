All Indiana Bets

Actress Kelly Greyson talks new movie ‘Fortress Sniper’s Eye’ co-starring Bruce Willis

Is mysterious agent “Kate” really a double agent? That’s It’s one of the plotlines in the “Fortress” sequel, “Fortress Sniper’s Eye” starring Kelly Greyson and Bruce Willis.

Actress, fitness star, stuntwoman and humanitarian Kelly Greyson joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect from her new action film hiting theaters and streaming platforms on Friday, April 29.

She also discussed working with Bruce Willis who recently retired after being diagnosed with aphasia, her athletic abilities, growing up a tomboy, work to end violence against women and more.

Watch the video above to hear from her.