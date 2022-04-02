All Indiana Bets: April 2, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – And then there were four.
On the final episode of All Indiana Bets for the 2021-2022 season, we take a deep dive into the Final Four.
Jason Hammer and Scott Long give your their favorite picks, from spreads to player props and everything in-between, for both Villanova vs. Kansas & North Carolina vs. Duke.
Plus, we take a look ahead to the spring with some MLB, Masters and Indianapolis 500 futures you can make right now!
HAMMER’S PICKS:
-Kansas -4 vs. Villanova
-Kansas -2 second half vs. Villanova
-North Carolina vs. Duke UNDER 151
-Walker Buehler (Dodgers) to lead the National League in wins +700
-Scott McLaughlin to win the Indianapolis 500 +800
SCOTT’S PICKS:
-Villanova +2 first half vs. Kansas
-North Carolina +4 vs. Duke
-North Carolina vs. Duke OVER 151
-Cleveland Guardians UNDER 76.5 wins in the 2022 MLB season
-Jordan Spieth to win The Masters +1800