All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: April 2, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – And then there were four.

On the final episode of All Indiana Bets for the 2021-2022 season, we take a deep dive into the Final Four.

Jason Hammer and Scott Long give your their favorite picks, from spreads to player props and everything in-between, for both Villanova vs. Kansas & North Carolina vs. Duke.

Plus, we take a look ahead to the spring with some MLB, Masters and Indianapolis 500 futures you can make right now!

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Kansas -4 vs. Villanova

-Kansas -2 second half vs. Villanova

-North Carolina vs. Duke UNDER 151

-Walker Buehler (Dodgers) to lead the National League in wins +700

-Scott McLaughlin to win the Indianapolis 500 +800

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Villanova +2 first half vs. Kansas

-North Carolina +4 vs. Duke

-North Carolina vs. Duke OVER 151

-Cleveland Guardians UNDER 76.5 wins in the 2022 MLB season

-Jordan Spieth to win The Masters +1800