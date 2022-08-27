All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: August 27, 2022 (CFB Week 0)

by: Petar Hood
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – College football is back, and so is your favorite gambling show!

On the season premiere of All Indiana Bets on Saturday, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down a limited slate of “week zero” matchups in college football.

We also look ahead to season-openers for Purdue, Indiana and Ball State next week.

Plus, our resident ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman gives out a pair of season win total bets that he’s already locked in.

HAMMER’S PICKS:
-Purdue/Penn State OVER 54.5
-Illinois +3.5 vs. Indiana
-Illinois -14 vs. Wyoming (BEST BET)
-Florida Atlantic -7 vs. Charlotte (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)
-Utah State -7 1Q vs. UConn

SCOTT’S PICKS:
-Purdue +3 vs. Penn State
-New Mexico State +8 vs. Nevada (LONG SHOT)
-Illinois -14 vs. Wyoming
-Nebraska -11 vs. Northwestern (BEST BET)
-Northwestern vs. Nebraska OVER 52

