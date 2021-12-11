All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: December 11, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – College football bowl season is upon us, and All Indiana Bets is here to get you ready for it.

On Saturday’s show, we look ahead to postseason games involving Notre Dame, Purdue and Ball State. Jason Hammer and Scott Long rank our local squads, from the team they are most confident will cover their bowl spread, to the team they are least confident will cover their bowl spread.

Plus, both Hammer and Scott give their picks for the 122nd installment of the Army vs. Navy rivalry, and we’ve got plenty of basketball plays to hand out as well!

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Tennessee -4.5 vs. Purdue (football)

-Army -7 vs. Navy (football)

-Troy +2.5 at Tennessee Tech (basketball)

-Kentucky -5 at Notre Dame (basketball)

-Eastern Illinois +22.5 at Butler (basketball)

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Mississippi State -8.5 vs. Texas Tech (football)

-Army vs. Navy OVER 35 (football)

-Creighton +5.5 vs. BYU (basketball)

-Ohio State -4.5 vs. Wisconsin (basketball)

-Colorado State -2 vs. Mississippi State (basketball)