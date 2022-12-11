All Indiana Bets: December 11, 2022 (NFL Week 14)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s the last normal NFL Sunday for a few weeks, and All Indiana Bets is here to break it down!
This week, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the best action, including a short look ahead at the remaining Colts schedule.
Plus, it wouldn’t be a Sunday edition of All Indiana Bets without our favorite game, Prop Lock or Drop!
HAMMER’S PICKS
-Bengals -4 vs. Browns
-Vikings +2 at Lions
-Jaguars +3 at Titans
-Buccaneers +3.5 at 49ers (LUNAZUL LOCK)
-Texans at Cowboys OVER 44.5
SCOTT’S PICKS
-Bengals -4 vs. Browns
-Giants +7 vs. Eagles
-Chargers +3 vs. Dolphins (LONG SHOT)
-49ers -3.5 vs. Buccaneers (LUNAZUL LOCK)
-Broncos +8.5 vs. Chiefs
We also want to give a shoutout to Ash & Elm Cider Company! They got us all ready for kickoff with some snacks and cider, and they can get you ready too. Check them out at ashandelmcider.com.