All Indiana Bets: December 11, 2022 (NFL Week 14)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s the last normal NFL Sunday for a few weeks, and All Indiana Bets is here to break it down!

This week, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the best action, including a short look ahead at the remaining Colts schedule.

Plus, it wouldn’t be a Sunday edition of All Indiana Bets without our favorite game, Prop Lock or Drop!

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Bengals -4 vs. Browns

-Vikings +2 at Lions

-Jaguars +3 at Titans

-Buccaneers +3.5 at 49ers (LUNAZUL LOCK)

-Texans at Cowboys OVER 44.5

SCOTT’S PICKS

-Bengals -4 vs. Browns

-Giants +7 vs. Eagles

-Chargers +3 vs. Dolphins (LONG SHOT)

-49ers -3.5 vs. Buccaneers (LUNAZUL LOCK)

-Broncos +8.5 vs. Chiefs

We also want to give a shoutout to Ash & Elm Cider Company! They got us all ready for kickoff with some snacks and cider, and they can get you ready too. Check them out at ashandelmcider.com.