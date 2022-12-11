All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: December 11, 2022 (NFL Week 14)

by: Christopher Claffey
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s the last normal NFL Sunday for a few weeks, and All Indiana Bets is here to break it down!

This week, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the best action, including a short look ahead at the remaining Colts schedule.

Plus, it wouldn’t be a Sunday edition of All Indiana Bets without our favorite game, Prop Lock or Drop!

HAMMER’S PICKS
-Bengals -4 vs. Browns
-Vikings +2 at Lions
-Jaguars +3 at Titans
-Buccaneers +3.5 at 49ers (LUNAZUL LOCK)
-Texans at Cowboys OVER 44.5

SCOTT’S PICKS
-Bengals -4 vs. Browns
-Giants +7 vs. Eagles
-Chargers +3 vs. Dolphins (LONG SHOT)
-49ers -3.5 vs. Buccaneers (LUNAZUL LOCK)
-Broncos +8.5 vs. Chiefs

We also want to give a shoutout to Ash & Elm Cider Company! They got us all ready for kickoff with some snacks and cider, and they can get you ready too. Check them out at ashandelmcider.com.

Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.