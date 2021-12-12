All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: December 12, 2021

by: Petar Hood
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Colts are on a bye this week, but we’ve still got plenty to breakdown on another NFL Sunday edition of All Indiana Bets.

How many wins will the Colts finish the regular season with? And should they be favored in next weekend’s showdown with New England?

Jason Hammer and Scott Long answer those questions, plus offer their thoughts on the current happenings with the Indiana Pacers.

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Jaguars +8.5 at Titans

-Raiders +9.5 at Chiefs

-Washington Football Team +6.5 vs. Cowboys

-Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team UNDER 48

-Packers -11.5

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Jaguars +8.5 at Titans

-Chiefs -9.5 vs. Raiders

-Washington Football Team +6.5 vs. Cowboys

-Browns -2.5 vs. Ravens

-Saints -5.5 vs. Jets


© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Chris Wallace announces he is leaving Fox News

Entertainment /

Police find 133 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop on I-70, Costa Rican man arrested

Crime Watch 8 /

Michigan woman faces prison time after trying to hire assassin through fake website

National /

‘Interview with the Vampire’ author Anne Rice dies at age 80

Entertainment /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.