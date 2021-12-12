All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: December 12, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Colts are on a bye this week, but we’ve still got plenty to breakdown on another NFL Sunday edition of All Indiana Bets.

How many wins will the Colts finish the regular season with? And should they be favored in next weekend’s showdown with New England?

Jason Hammer and Scott Long answer those questions, plus offer their thoughts on the current happenings with the Indiana Pacers.

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Jaguars +8.5 at Titans

-Raiders +9.5 at Chiefs

-Washington Football Team +6.5 vs. Cowboys

-Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team UNDER 48

-Packers -11.5

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Jaguars +8.5 at Titans

-Chiefs -9.5 vs. Raiders

-Washington Football Team +6.5 vs. Cowboys

-Browns -2.5 vs. Ravens

-Saints -5.5 vs. Jets



