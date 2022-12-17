All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: December 17, 2022 (CFB Week 16)

by: Christopher Claffey
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There is more than college football to talk about today in an action-packed All Indiana Bets!

Today, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down a full day of sports. They discuss the Colts, the other two games in the NFL, college football, college basketball, and Scott will even delve a little into the World Cup.

Not only that, but our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman joins the show to give his best bet of the day.

HAMMER’S PICKS
-Colts at Vikings UNDER 47
-Browns -3 vs. Ravens
-Bowling Green -4 vs. UT Martin (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)
-Florida at Oregon State OVER 53 (BEST BET)
-Bills -7 vs. Dolphins

SCOTT’S PICKS
-Colts +3.5 at Vikings
-Fresno St -4.5 vs. Washington St
-Eastern Michigan +4 vs. San Jose State
-Florida +8.5 vs. Oregon State (BEST BET)
-France ML vs. Argentina

We also want to give a shoutout to Goodfellas Pizzeria! They brought in an assortment of pies just in time for kickoff and tipoff, and they can do the same for you. Check them out at www.goodfellaspizzeria.com.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Pet Pals TV: Tips for your new kitty

Pet Pals TV /

Bond set for father of July 4 shooting suspect

National /

2022 is deadliest year on record for Mexican journalists

National /

‘Something to Talk About’ songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies

Entertainment /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.