All Indiana Bets: December 17, 2022 (CFB Week 16)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There is more than college football to talk about today in an action-packed All Indiana Bets!

Today, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down a full day of sports. They discuss the Colts, the other two games in the NFL, college football, college basketball, and Scott will even delve a little into the World Cup.

Not only that, but our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman joins the show to give his best bet of the day.

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Colts at Vikings UNDER 47

-Browns -3 vs. Ravens

-Bowling Green -4 vs. UT Martin (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)

-Florida at Oregon State OVER 53 (BEST BET)

-Bills -7 vs. Dolphins

SCOTT’S PICKS

-Colts +3.5 at Vikings

-Fresno St -4.5 vs. Washington St

-Eastern Michigan +4 vs. San Jose State

-Florida +8.5 vs. Oregon State (BEST BET)

-France ML vs. Argentina

