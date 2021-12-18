All Indiana Bets: December 18, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All eyes will be on Lucas Oil Stadium tonight, as the 7-6 Colts host the 9-4 Patriots in an AFC showdown.
On Saturday’s show, Jason Hammer and Scott Long give an in-depth breakdown of Colts-Pats, including a spread bet, a total bet, and a player prop bet.
Plus, the guys tell you who to pick in both Crossroads Classic games.
HAMMER’S PICKS:
-Patriots at Colts OVER 45
-Indiana -4 vs. Notre Dame (CBB)
-Hartford -4.5 vs. Central Connecticut State (CBB)
-Louisiana -4 vs. Marshall (CFB)
-Eastern Michigan +9.5 vs. Liberty (CFB)
SCOTT’S PICKS:
-Colts -2.5 vs. Patriots
-CBB parlay: Marquette +9.5, Auburn -5.5, Iowa -6
-Eastern Michigan +9.5 vs. Liberty (CFB)
-Missouri vs. Army OVER 57.5 (CFB)
-Old Dominion +9 vs. Tulsa (CFB)