All Indiana Bets: December 18, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All eyes will be on Lucas Oil Stadium tonight, as the 7-6 Colts host the 9-4 Patriots in an AFC showdown.

On Saturday’s show, Jason Hammer and Scott Long give an in-depth breakdown of Colts-Pats, including a spread bet, a total bet, and a player prop bet.

Plus, the guys tell you who to pick in both Crossroads Classic games.

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Patriots at Colts OVER 45

-Indiana -4 vs. Notre Dame (CBB)

-Hartford -4.5 vs. Central Connecticut State (CBB)

-Louisiana -4 vs. Marshall (CFB)

-Eastern Michigan +9.5 vs. Liberty (CFB)

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Colts -2.5 vs. Patriots

-CBB parlay: Marquette +9.5, Auburn -5.5, Iowa -6

-Eastern Michigan +9.5 vs. Liberty (CFB)

-Missouri vs. Army OVER 57.5 (CFB)

-Old Dominion +9 vs. Tulsa (CFB)