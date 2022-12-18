All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: December 18, 2022 (NFL Week 15)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s another full day of football, and All Indiana Bets is ready to break it all down!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down all the action around the league. They will also have a knee-jerk reaction to the Colts overtime loss yesterday.

Plus, would it be All Indiana Bets without Hammer’s prop bets?

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Panthers -3 vs. Steelers

-Patriots +2 at Raiders

-Bears +8.5 vs. Eagles

-Giants +4.5 at Commanders (LUNAZUL LOCK)

-Lions at Jets OVER 43.5

SCOTT’S PICKS

-Broncos -1.5 vs. Cardinals

-Chargers -3 vs. Titans

-Jaguars +4 vs. Cowboys (LONG SHOT)

-Bengals -3.5 at Buccaneers (LUNAZUL LOCK)

-Auburn PK vs. USC

We also want to give a shoutout to Greek’s Pizzeria! They brought in some incredible pizza just in time for kickoff, and they can do the same for you! Check them out at www.greekspizzeria.com!