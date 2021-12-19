All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: December 19, 2021

by: Petar Hood
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – After last night’s impressive win over the New England Patriots, should the Colts be considered as legitimate contenders in the AFC?

Should Jonathan Taylor be the favorite to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award?

Is Jim Caldwell the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Sunday’s show, Jason Hammer and Scott Long answer all of those questions. Plus, as they do every week, both of the guys give you five picks each for the upcoming NFL slate.

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Texans +5.5 at Jaguars

-49ers -8.5 vs. Falcons

-Bengals +3 at Broncos

-Rams -6.5 vs. Seahawks

-Saints at Buccaneers OVER 45.5

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Jaguars -5.5 vs. Texans

-Eagles -6.5 vs. Washington Football Team

-Bengals +3 at Broncos

-Lions +12.5 vs. Cardinals

-Saints at Buccaneers UNDER 45.5

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

The year Reddit changed Wall Street forever

Business /

“All INdiana Politics”: Debate over plan to ban vaccine mandates in Indiana

All Indiana Politics /

Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’

Politics /

Osaka arson suspect identified, buildings to be checked

International /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.