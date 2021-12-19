All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: December 19, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – After last night’s impressive win over the New England Patriots, should the Colts be considered as legitimate contenders in the AFC?

Should Jonathan Taylor be the favorite to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award?

Is Jim Caldwell the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Sunday’s show, Jason Hammer and Scott Long answer all of those questions. Plus, as they do every week, both of the guys give you five picks each for the upcoming NFL slate.

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Texans +5.5 at Jaguars

-49ers -8.5 vs. Falcons

-Bengals +3 at Broncos

-Rams -6.5 vs. Seahawks

-Saints at Buccaneers OVER 45.5

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Jaguars -5.5 vs. Texans

-Eagles -6.5 vs. Washington Football Team

-Bengals +3 at Broncos

-Lions +12.5 vs. Cardinals

-Saints at Buccaneers UNDER 45.5