All Indiana Bets: December 25, 2022 (NFL Week 16)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – What better way to spend Christmas Day than hanging out with your favorite degenerates on WISH-TV?!

On a very special Christmas edition of All Indiana Bets, Jason Hammer and Scott Long get you ready for Chargers vs. Colts on Monday Night Football. Find out why both like the Colts in this spot, and which prop Hammer is hitching his wagon to.

Plus, there are a handful of Christmas Day NFL games to break down. The guys give their thoughts on those games to go along with a few bowl picks, as we look ahead to a busy week of college football.

And of course we couldn’t let a Christmas show go by without breaking down some basketball. Hammer & Scott talk NBA and college hoops futures in a segment we call “Stocking Stuffers.”

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Colts +4.5 vs. Chargers

-Dolphins -3.5 vs. Packers

-Kansas +3 vs. Arkansas

-Florida State -9 vs. Oklahoma

-Broncos vs. Rams UNDER 36.5

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Colts +4.5 vs. Chargers

-Packers vs. Dolphins UNDER 50

-Coastal Carolina +7.5 vs. East Carolina

-Ole Miss -3.5 vs. Texas Tech

-Oregon vs. North Carolina UNDER 74