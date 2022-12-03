All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: December 3, 2022 (CFB Week 14)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s championship Saturday with All Indiana Bets!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down all the action around college football, including the Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan.

Plus, it wouldn’t be a college football show without bringing in our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman.

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Michigan -9.5 first half vs. Purdue

-Georgia -17.5 vs. LSU

-Troy -7 vs. Coastal Carolina (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)

-North Carolina +7.5 vs. Clemson (BEST BET)

-Kansas State +1 vs. TCU

SCOTT’S PICKS

-Purdue +16.5 vs. Michigan

-Wisconsin +5 at Marquette

-Kansas State +1 vs. TCU (LONG SHOT)

-Clemson at UNC UNDER 63.5 (BEST BET)

-Coastal Carolina +7 at Troy

