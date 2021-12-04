All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: December 4, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It is conference championship week in college football, and all eyes will be on Indianapolis tonight as #2 Michigan takes on #13 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On Saturday’s show, Jason Hammer and Rob Kendall (filling in for Scott Long) explain why they like the over in that game, and Scott joins us via Zoom to make a case for his Hawkeyes.

Plus, the guys offer their thoughts on Notre Dame’s playoff chances, and Marcus Freeman taking over as head coach for the Fighting Irish

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Oklahoma State -6.5 vs. Baylor

-Iowa vs. Michigan OVER 43.5

-Eastern Washington -4.5 at Omaha (basketball)

-Georgia -6.5 vs. Alabama

-Houston +10.5 at Cincinnati

ROB’S PICKS

-Oklahoma State -6.5 vs. Baylor

-Iowa vs. Michigan OVER 43.5

-Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh OVER 71.5

-Georgia -6.5 vs. Alabama

-Cincinnati -10.5 vs. Houston

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Iowa +11 vs. Michigan

-Kent State -3.5 vs. Northern Illinois

-Louisiana +3 vs. Appalachian State

-USC +4 at California

-Baylor +5.5 vs. Oklahoma State