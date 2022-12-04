All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: December 4, 2022 (NFL Week 13)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All Indiana Bets is ready for another NFL Sunday!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the biggest games, including the Cowboys-Colts showdown tonight.

Plus, Hammer has plenty of prop bets to get you ready for kickoff.

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Colts at Cowboys UNDER 44.5

-Lions ML vs. Jaguars

-Texans +7.5 vs. Browns

-Giants +2.5 vs. Commanders (LUNAZUL LOCK)

-Falcons +1 vs. Steelers

SCOTT’S PICKS

-Colts UNDER 16.5

-Lions ML vs. Jaguars

-Texans +7.5 vs. Browns (LONG SHOT)

-49ers -4.5 vs. Dolphins (LUNAZUL LOCK)

-Raiders -2.5 vs. Chargers

What else gets us ready for kickoff? Incredible food provided by the Rusted Silo. They are ready to help you too, check them out at rustedsilobrewhouse.com.