All Indiana Bets: December 4, 2022 (NFL Week 13)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All Indiana Bets is ready for another NFL Sunday!
This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the biggest games, including the Cowboys-Colts showdown tonight.
Plus, Hammer has plenty of prop bets to get you ready for kickoff.
HAMMER’S PICKS
-Colts at Cowboys UNDER 44.5
-Lions ML vs. Jaguars
-Texans +7.5 vs. Browns
-Giants +2.5 vs. Commanders (LUNAZUL LOCK)
-Falcons +1 vs. Steelers
SCOTT’S PICKS
-Colts UNDER 16.5
-Lions ML vs. Jaguars
-Texans +7.5 vs. Browns (LONG SHOT)
-49ers -4.5 vs. Dolphins (LUNAZUL LOCK)
-Raiders -2.5 vs. Chargers
