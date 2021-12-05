All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: December 5, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It is week 13 of the NFL season, and the Colts find themselves in a must-win situation as they travel to take on the Texans.

Jason Hammer and Scott Long each have a pick on the game, and Hammer has a Colts player prop he likes as well.

Plus, Scott looks to stay hot with his Long Shots, and Hammer looks to do the same in Prop Lock or Drop it.

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Colts -10 at Texans

-Broncos +8.5 at Chiefs

-Raiders -1.5 vs. Washington Football Team

-Cardinals at Bears UNDER 42.5

-Patriots at Bills OVER 42

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Colts at Texans UNDER 44.5

-Broncos +8.5 at Chiefs

-Steelers +4 vs. Ravens

-Bills -2.5 vs. Patriots

-Rams -13 vs. Jaguars