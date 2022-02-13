All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: February 13, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It has come time to crown a champion in the world of American professional football.

The NFL will do just that later this evening at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are set to square off in the 56th iteration of the biggest game in all of sports.

Our final football show of the season is dedicated solely to the aforementioned “Big Game.”

From the spread, to the total, to player props — even props involving the coin toss, national anthem and postgame Gatorade bath — Jason Hammer and Scott Long have Rams vs. Bengals covered from all angles.

HAMMER’S “BIG GAME” PICKS:

-Rams -4

-Under 48.5

-Rams to score OVER 1.5 second half touchdowns

-Joe Burrow to attempt most passes (-112)

-Pass interference to be first accepted penalty (+750)

SCOTT’S “BIG GAME” PICKS:

-70% on Rams -4, 30% on Bengals moneyline

-Bengals +2.5 second half

-Under 23.5 first half

-Joe Mixon OVER 25.5 receiving yards

-Joe Burrow to throw a third quarter touchdown (+155)