All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: February 6, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Big Game is now just one week away!

On Sunday’s show, Jason Hammer and Scott Long take an early look at the early lines and tell you which props you need to go ahead and lock in right now.

What’s the play for the Pro Bowl on Sunday? The guys answer that question as well.

Plus, we’ve got you covered when it comes to college basketball, the NBA, and the return of NASCAR.

HAMMER’S RECAP:

-Joe Burrow OVER 1.5 touchdown passes vs. Rams

-Pro Bowl OVER 63

-Martin Truex Jr. to win Clash at the Coliseum (+2000)

-Iona -7.5 at Niagara

-Cavaliers -6 vs. Pacers

SCOTT’S RECAP:

-First scoring play to be a Rams field goal (+400)

-Pro Bowl UNDER 63

-Cincinnati +6 vs. Houston

-Wyoming +3.5 at Fresno State

-Missouri State -1.5 vs. Loyola Chicago