All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: January 1, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The matchup for the College Football Playoff National Championship game is now set.

After trouncing #2 Michigan in the semifinals, #3 Georgia opened as a 2.5 point favorite against #1 Alabama, which cruised past #4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

On Saturday’s show, we look ahead to next Monday night’s showdown between those two SEC rivals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Plus, will the Marcus Freeman era get off to a good start? Jason Hammer and Scott Long have picks on the Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State game, and much more, on All Indiana Bets!

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State UNDER 45.5

-Arkansas vs. Penn State OVER 49

-Montana State -12 vs. Idaho State (CBB)

-Ole Miss -1.5 vs. Baylor

-Wichita State -1.5 vs. Memphis

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Oklahoma State moneyline vs. Notre Dame

-Kansas State -4.5 vs. LSU

-Iowa +3.5 vs. Kentucky

-Ole Miss -1.5 vs. Baylor

-CBB Parlay: Wake Forest -1.5 vs. Miami (FL), Kansas State-Oklahoma UNDER 129.5, Oregon -6.5 vs. Utah