All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: January 1, 2023 (NFL Week 17)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We are ringing in the New Year on a special NFL edition of All Indiana Bets on Sunday.

Jason Hammer and Scott Long get you ready for a full slate of NFL games, including the Colts vs. Giants.

Plus, the king of props, Mr. Hammer himself, gives out a whole host of player props you can take to the bank for Sunday’s games.

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Colts +5.5 at Giants

-Vikings +3.5 at Packers

-Dolphins +2.5 at Patriots

-Commanders -2 vs. Browns

-Rams +6.5 vs. Chargers

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Giants -5.5 vs. Colts

-Bengals +1 vs. Bills

-Patriots -2.5 vs. Dolphins

-Buccaneers -3 vs. Panthers

-Texans +4 vs. Jaguars