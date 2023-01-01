All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: January 1, 2023 (NFL Week 17)

by: Petar Hood
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We are ringing in the New Year on a special NFL edition of All Indiana Bets on Sunday.

Jason Hammer and Scott Long get you ready for a full slate of NFL games, including the Colts vs. Giants.

Plus, the king of props, Mr. Hammer himself, gives out a whole host of player props you can take to the bank for Sunday’s games.

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Colts +5.5 at Giants
-Vikings +3.5 at Packers
-Dolphins +2.5 at Patriots
-Commanders -2 vs. Browns
-Rams +6.5 vs. Chargers

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Giants -5.5 vs. Colts
-Bengals +1 vs. Bills
-Patriots -2.5 vs. Dolphins
-Buccaneers -3 vs. Panthers
-Texans +4 vs. Jaguars

