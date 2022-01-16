All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: January 16, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s Super Wild Card Weekend in the NFL, and we’ve got you covered with picks for all four remaining games on Sunday’s edition of All Indiana Bets.

Can Scott Long continue his streak of outright winners with the Long Shot? Find out which underdog he likes to win straight up.

Jason Hammer has been rolling with his prop picks lately. He’ll give you one player prop to bet for each of the three games that are being played on Sunday.

Plus, what happened to the Colts down the stretch? Hammer and Scott have plenty of thoughts on what went wrong for the Horseshoe.

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Buccaneers -7 vs. Eagles

-Cowboys OVER 13.5 first half points vs. 49ers

-Chiefs to score in every quarter vs. Steelers (+120)

-Rams -3.5 vs. Cardinals

-Quinnipiac -1.5 vs. Fairfield (CBB)

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Eagles +7 at Buccaneers

-49ers at Cowboys UNDER 51

-49ers +3 at Cowboys

-Chiefs -12.5 vs. Steelers

-Cardinals +3.5 at Rams