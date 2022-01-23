All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: January 23, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two tickets to championship week have already been punched, and there will be two more punched on Sunday.

The Rams and Buccaneers are set to do battle down in Tampa Bay. The winner will square off in the NFC Championship game next week.

Meanwhile, in the AFC, the Bengals have clinched their spot in the title game for the first time since 1988. Cincinnati now awaits the winner of today’s Chiefs vs. Bills showdown.

Who do Jason Hammer and Scott Long like in today’s matchups? And who among the six teams left would they put money on to win it all?

We answers those questions, plus dive into a full slate of college basketball, on Sunday’s show!

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Rams +2.5 at Buccaneers

-Rams at Buccaneers OVER 48

-Chiefs -1.5 vs. Bills

-Chiefs at Bills UNDER 54

-Marist -3 vs. Fairfield

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Rams at Buccaneers UNDER 48

-Chiefs -1.5 vs. Bills

-Chiefs vs. Bills UNDER 27 FIRST HALF

-Marquette +2 vs. Xavier

-Butler +9 at Providence