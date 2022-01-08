All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: January 8, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Downtown Indianapolis is buzzing, as the College Football Playoff National Championship game is now just a little over 48 hours away.

#1 Alabama and #3 Georgia are set to square off in a rematch of the SEC title game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night.

We’ve got a full preview of the national title game on Saturday’s show, including spread picks, total picks and player props.

Plus, is today a good day to back the Purdue Boilermakers on the basketball court? Coming off a home loss to Wisconsin, Purdue will look to bounce back as a 9.5-point road favorite against Penn State.

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Alabama +2.5 vs. Georgia (CFB)

-Alabama OVER 12.5 first-half points vs. Georgia (CFB)

-Western Illinois +2 vs. Oral Roberts (CBB)

-Eagles +4 vs. Cowboys (NFL)

-Chiefs -10.5 at Broncos (NFL)

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Georgia -1 first half vs. Alabama (CFB)

-Texas -2.5 at Oklahoma State (CBB)

-South Dakota +17 vs. South Dakota State (CBB)

-Wake Forest -4.5 vs. Syracuse (CBB)

-Broncos +10.5 vs. Chiefs (NFL)