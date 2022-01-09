All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: January 9, 2022

by: Petar Hood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It is win-and-get-in for the Colts in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Carson Wentz and company need a victory over the Jaguars to punch their ticket to the postseason.

Will the Colts cover one of the biggest road spreads in franchise history? And is the under the play in this game?

Jason Hammer and Scott Long have thoughts on those topics, plus a ton of other picks on week 18 NFL action, on All Indiana Bets!

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Colts at Jaguars UNDER 43.5

-Cardinals -5.5 vs. Seahawks

-Titans at Texans OVER 42.5

-Dolphins +6 vs. Patriots

-Jets team total OVER 11

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Colts -14.5 at Jaguars

-Browns -6 vs. Bengals

-Steelers +3.5 at Ravens

-Dolphins +6 vs. Patriots

-Falcons +3.5 vs. Saints

