All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: March 19, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Round one of the NCAA Tournament is in the books, and it’s time to punch some tickets to the Sweet 16!

On the latest edition of All Indiana Bets, Jason Hammer and Scott Long give you their best bets for round two of the NCAA tournament.

Will Purdue cover the spread against Texas? Can Notre Dame continue its magical run against Texas Tech? And what are the Final Four future bets you should be making making right now?

Hammer and Scott answer those questions and more on Saturday’s show!

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Tennessee -6 vs. Michigan

-Saint Peter’s vs. Murray State OVER 129.5

-Texas A&M -5 vs. Oregon

-Providence -3 vs. Richmond

-North Carolina +5.5 vs. Baylor

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Tennessee -6 vs. Michigan

-Saint Peter’s -9 vs. Murray State

-Ohio State +5.5 vs. Villanova

-Texas Tech -7.5 vs. Notre Dame

-Providence vs. Richmond UNDER 134.5