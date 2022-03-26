All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: March 26, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Just eight teams are still standing in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

That includes the Saint Peter’s Peacocks, who shocked the Purdue Boilermakers in the Sweet 16 on Friday night.

Who is to blame for the Boilermakers becoming the first team to allow a 15-seed to advance to the Elite Eight?

Jason Hammer and Scott Long give their takes, plus give you their picks for all four of this weekend’s Elite Eight games, on Saturday’s show.

And are the Colts contenders in the AFC? How many touchdown passes will Matt Ryan throw in his first season in Indianapolis? Hammer and Scott will tackle those topics in another edition of Feelin’ it or Fadin’ it.

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Villanova +2.5 vs. Houston

-Duke -4 vs. Arkansas

-Miami vs. Kansas UNDER 147.5

-North Carolina -8 vs. Saint Peter’s

-Texas A&M -1.5 vs. Washington State (NIT)

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Villanova +2.5 vs. Houston

-Arkansas +4 vs. Duke

-Miami vs. Kansas UNDER 147.5

-Saint Peter’s +8 vs. North Carolina

-St. Bonaventure -1.5 vs. Xavier (NIT)