All Indiana Bets: November 19, 2022 (CFB Week 12)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The regular season of college football is starting to wrap up, but All Indiana Bets is still going strong!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the biggest games of the week.

The guys also discuss which football future they would rather take in a new segment: Would You Rather?

Plus, our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman drops in with his best bet of the week.

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Iowa +2.5 at Minnesota

-Oklahoma State +7 at Oklahoma

-James Madison -9 vs. Georgia State (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)

-UConn +10.5 at Army (BEST BET)

-Florida -14 at Vanderbilt

SCOTT’S PICKS

-Iowa +2.5 at Minnesota

-UCLA +2 vs. USC

-Baylor +2 vs. TCU (LONG SHOT)

-Maryland +27 vs. Ohio State (BEST BET)

-Georgia vs. Kentucky UNDER 47.5

We also want to give a shoutout to Hoagies & Hops! They made sure we were fueled up for gameday, and they can help fuel you up too. Check them out at hoagiesandhops.com!