All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: November 19, 2022 (CFB Week 12)

by: Christopher Claffey
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The regular season of college football is starting to wrap up, but All Indiana Bets is still going strong!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the biggest games of the week.

The guys also discuss which football future they would rather take in a new segment: Would You Rather?

Plus, our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman drops in with his best bet of the week.

HAMMER’S PICKS
-Iowa +2.5 at Minnesota
-Oklahoma State +7 at Oklahoma
-James Madison -9 vs. Georgia State (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)
-UConn +10.5 at Army (BEST BET)
-Florida -14 at Vanderbilt

SCOTT’S PICKS
-Iowa +2.5 at Minnesota
-UCLA +2 vs. USC
-Baylor +2 vs. TCU (LONG SHOT)
-Maryland +27 vs. Ohio State (BEST BET)
-Georgia vs. Kentucky UNDER 47.5

We also want to give a shoutout to Hoagies & Hops! They made sure we were fueled up for gameday, and they can help fuel you up too. Check them out at hoagiesandhops.com!

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Richmond Police add Seara Burton’s name to police and fire memorial

Indiana News /

UK PM Sunak on surprise trip to Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy

International /

‘We survived’: Kherson comes alive after Russian withdrawal

International /

House GOP pushes Hunter Biden probe despite thin majority

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.