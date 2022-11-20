All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: November 20, 2022 (NFL Week 11)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All Indiana Bets is back for another action-packed day of football!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long discuss all the action around the league. They also talk about Jeff Saturday’s homecoming to Lucas Oil Stadium and if the Colts can cover against the 8-1 Eagles.

Plus, it wouldn’t be All Indiana Bets without Hammer’s prop bets! Don’t worry, he’s got them.

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Colts +6.5 vs. Eagles

-Vikings +1.5 vs. Cowboys

-Falcons -2.5 vs. Bears

-Ravens -7 1H vs. Panthers (LUNAZUL LOCK)

-Bengals vs. Steelers OVER 39.5

SCOTT’S PICKS

-Colts +6.5 vs. Eagles

-Cowboys -1.5 at Vikings

-Raiders +2.5 at Broncos (LONG SHOT)

-Saints -2.5 vs. Rams (LUNAZUL LOCK)

-Chargers +5.5 vs. Chiefs

