All Indiana Bets: November 26, 2022 (CFB Week 13)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s the final day of regular season college football, and All Indiana Bets is back to cover it!

This week, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down all the action, and Scott will be around to give some picks on the World Cup.

Plus, our ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman returns with his best bet of the day.

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Notre Dame vs. USC UNDER 63.5

-Michigan vs. Ohio State UNDER 56

-Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International OVER 55

-Tennessee -14 at Vanderbilt

-Auburn at Alabama OVER 51

SCOTT’S PICKS

-Washington St +2 vs. Washington

-Minnesota +3 at Wisconsin

-Iowa State +10 at TCU

-BYU -6 at Stanford

-New Mexico St +24 at Liberty

