All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: November, 27 2021

by: Petar Hood
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – No one can get you ready for rivalry week in college football quite like All Indiana Bets!

Of course, the headliner in the Hoosier state is the Battle for the Old Oaken Bucket between Purdue and Indiana. On Saturday’s show, McKinzie Roth, Jason Hammer and Scott Long tell you how to bet the Bucket game.

Plus, Scott explains why he likes Notre Dame to roll past Stanford tonight.

HAMMER’S WEEK 13 CFB PICKS:

Wisconsin -7 at Minnesota

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State OVER 49.5

Liberty -3.5 vs. Army

Ohio State -7 at Michigan

BYU -7 at USC

SCOTT’S WEEK 13 CFB PICKS:

Georgia Tech +35 vs. Georgia

Notre Dame -20.5 at Stanford

Texas Tech +14 at Baylor

Rutgers +1.5 vs. Maryland

BYU -7 at USC

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

Politics /

Some states dropping ‘dehumanizing’ terms for immigrants

National /

Nashville police: 3 dead, 4 wounded in apartment shooting

National /

These major chains boomed as small retailers had to close up shop

Business /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.