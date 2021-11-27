All Indiana Bets: November, 27 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – No one can get you ready for rivalry week in college football quite like All Indiana Bets!
Of course, the headliner in the Hoosier state is the Battle for the Old Oaken Bucket between Purdue and Indiana. On Saturday’s show, McKinzie Roth, Jason Hammer and Scott Long tell you how to bet the Bucket game.
Plus, Scott explains why he likes Notre Dame to roll past Stanford tonight.
HAMMER’S WEEK 13 CFB PICKS:
Wisconsin -7 at Minnesota
Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State OVER 49.5
Liberty -3.5 vs. Army
Ohio State -7 at Michigan
BYU -7 at USC
SCOTT’S WEEK 13 CFB PICKS:
Georgia Tech +35 vs. Georgia
Notre Dame -20.5 at Stanford
Texas Tech +14 at Baylor
Rutgers +1.5 vs. Maryland
