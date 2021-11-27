All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: November, 27 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – No one can get you ready for rivalry week in college football quite like All Indiana Bets!

Of course, the headliner in the Hoosier state is the Battle for the Old Oaken Bucket between Purdue and Indiana. On Saturday’s show, McKinzie Roth, Jason Hammer and Scott Long tell you how to bet the Bucket game.

Plus, Scott explains why he likes Notre Dame to roll past Stanford tonight.

HAMMER’S WEEK 13 CFB PICKS:

Wisconsin -7 at Minnesota

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State OVER 49.5

Liberty -3.5 vs. Army

Ohio State -7 at Michigan

BYU -7 at USC

SCOTT’S WEEK 13 CFB PICKS:

Georgia Tech +35 vs. Georgia

Notre Dame -20.5 at Stanford

Texas Tech +14 at Baylor

Rutgers +1.5 vs. Maryland

BYU -7 at USC